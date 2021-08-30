MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Nomura Singapore picks 1% stake in Vishal Fabrics, Pioneer Investment Fund buys 1.66% shares in VIP Industries

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
 
 
Nomura Singapore has acquired 7.05 lakh equity shares in Vishal Fabrics (or 1.07 percent stake) at Rs 112.25 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed. The stock settled nearly 5 percent higher on August 30.

In a separate deal, Pioneer Investment Fund bought 23,48,100 equity shares in luggage and travel accessories manufacturer VIP Industries (or 1.66 percent shareholding) at Rs 460 per share on the BSE.

Meanwhile, promoter entities DGP Enterprises sold 16.30 lakh equity shares at Rs 460 per share, and Kiddy Plast offloaded 26 lakh shares at Rs 460.02 per share. Total promoter shareholding in the company stood at 53.46 percent as of June 2021 including DGP Enterprises' 1.73 percent stake and Kiddy Plast's 3.46 percent shareholding.

WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 3,33,465 equity shares in cooking appliances maker Stove Kraft (or 1.02 percent stake) at Rs 947.74 per share on the NSE. The stock rallied 14 percent.

KKR Mauritius PE Investments II sold 24.50 lakh equity shares in Coffee Day Enterprises at Rs 25.47 per share on the NSE. The stock was down around 2 percent.

Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Coffee Day Enterprises #Market Edge #Stove Kraft #VIP Industries #Vishal Fabrics
first published: Aug 30, 2021 08:55 pm

