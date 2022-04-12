Bulk deals | Nomura Singapore exits Veranda Learning Solutions

Representative image.

Nomura Singapore exited online and offline coaching services provider Veranda Learning Solutions by selling all its shares in trading sessions since the listing.

Nomura Singapore has offloaded 7,78,600 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 12 as per the bulk deals data. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 162.51 per share on the BSE.

However, European financial services group Societe Generale was the buyer for shares on Tuesday, acquiring 7,68,398 equity shares in Veranda at an average price of Rs 162.50 per share. These shares resulted in a shareholding of 1.37 percent in the company.

On Monday, Nomura Singapore sold 9.78 lakh shares in the learning solutions provider. With this, the Singapore-based financial services firm exited by selling the entire 3.15 percent shareholding in the company.

Veranda extended its gains for the second consecutive session, rising 1.71 percent to close at Rs 163.15 on Tuesday after climbing 17 percent on its debut day on Monday.

After its public issue, promoters' shareholding in the company stands reduced to 65.87 percent and the rest is held by public shareholders.





