English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bulk deals | Nomura Singapore exits Veranda Learning Solutions

    Nomura Singapore has offloaded 7,78,600 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 12 as per the bulk deals data. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 162.51 per share on the BSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nomura Singapore exited online and offline coaching services provider Veranda Learning Solutions by selling all its shares in trading sessions since the listing.

    Nomura Singapore has offloaded 7,78,600 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on April 12 as per the bulk deals data. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 162.51 per share on the BSE.

    However, European financial services group Societe Generale was the buyer for shares on Tuesday, acquiring 7,68,398 equity shares in Veranda at an average price of Rs 162.50 per share. These shares resulted in a shareholding of 1.37 percent in the company.

    On Monday, Nomura Singapore sold 9.78 lakh shares in the learning solutions provider. With this, the Singapore-based financial services firm exited by selling the entire 3.15 percent shareholding in the company.

    Veranda extended its gains for the second consecutive session, rising 1.71 percent to close at Rs 163.15 on Tuesday after climbing 17 percent on its debut day on Monday.

    Close

    After its public issue, promoters' shareholding in the company stands reduced to 65.87 percent and the rest is held by public shareholders.

    Image171242022



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Veranda Learning Solutions
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 11:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.