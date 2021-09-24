MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Nomura, Plutus Wealth, IIFL & Abu Dhabi Investment pick 5% stake in Sansera Engineering

Sansera share price settled at Rs 818.55 with gains of 10.02 percent against the issue price of Rs 744 and traded with volumes of over 1.25 crore equity shares on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 10:36 PM IST
 
 
Automotive components manufacturer Sansera Engineering witnessed significant buying on its listing day (September 24) at the bourses and this could be one of the reasons behind a better-than-expected listing premium as well as closing for the stock.

Nomura, Plutus Wealth Management, IIFL, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picked, in total, 4.77 percent equity stake in the auto ancillary company, through open market transactions.

Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - Nomura Funds Ireland - India Equity acquired 6 lakh shares in Sansera at Rs 820.1 per share, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 811.5 per share, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Stable purchased 4,87,500 equity shares at Rs 821.48 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

Further, IIFL Mutual Fund bought 4,70,809 equity shares in Sansera at Rs 820.09 per share, and IIFL Asset Management purchased 3.97 lakh shares at Rs 818.01 per share.

Among these above buyers, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Stable had acquired 4,30,120 equity shares in Sansera at Rs 744 per share in the anchor book.

The company raised Rs 1,283 crore through its public issue during September 14-16. It was an offer for sale by selling shareholders.

Among other deals, Amit Kothari sold 87,919 equity shares in California Software and Ankit Kothari offloaded 1,07,225 equity shares at Rs 23.5 per share on the NSE.

Maryada Barter bought 10 lakh shares in tea company McLeod Russel India at Rs 30.85 per share, whereas IndusInd Bank Client A/c sold 6,30,733 shares at the same price on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #California Software #Market Edge #Mcleod Russel (India) #Sansera Engineering
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:36 pm

