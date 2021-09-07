MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Nomura picks 3.4% stake in Olectra Greentech, Sequoia Capital exits Stove Kraft

HSBC Global Investment Funds - Asia Ex-Japan Equity Smaller Companies acquired 5,37,112 equity shares in cooking appliances manufacturer Stove Kraft (1.64 percent stake) at Rs 929.85 per share.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
 
 
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund has bought 28.2 lakh equity shares in Olectra Greentech, a pioneer in electric bus manufacturing and insulators, at Rs 321 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 7.

However, promoter Goldstone Power was the seller in the deal, selling same number of shares at same price. The stock was locked in 5 percent upper circuit.

Among other deals, HSBC Global Investment Funds - Asia Ex-Japan Equity Smaller Companies acquired 5,37,112 equity shares in cooking appliances manufacturer Stove Kraft (1.64 percent stake) at Rs 929.85 per share.

However, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold entire 8,05,915 equity shares in Stove Kraft (2.47 percent stake) at Rs 932.92 per share and exited the company. The stock was down more than 4 percent.

Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II continued to offload shares in McDowell Holdings, selling additional 1.1 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 45.45 per share. Cumulatively DRT offloaded more than 14.48 lakh equity shares in McDowell in four days.

However, Trilochan Kumar Gupta acquired 84,200 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at same price. The stock was locked in 10 percent upper circuit for second consecutive session.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Mcdowell Holdings #Olectra Greentech #Stove Kraft
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:31 pm

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

