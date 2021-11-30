MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Nomura picks 1.85% stake in Go Fashion; Integrated Core Strategies offloads 0.5% shares in Zomato

Go Fashion India had a strong debut on November 30, closing with an 81.70 percent premium at Rs 1,253.70.

November 30, 2021 / 11:10 PM IST

Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company-Nomura Funds Ireland-India Equity bought 2.75 lakh equity shares and Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund-The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD acquired 7.25 lakh equity shares in Go Fashion India at Rs 1,277.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on November 30.

Go Fashion India had a strong debut on November 30, closing with an 81.70 percent premium at Rs 1,253.70.

Among other bulk deals, iShares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius Co sold 16,45,664 equity shares in DCB Bank at Rs 82.3 per share.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, the Singapore-based investment company, offloaded stake in Godrej Properties, Indian Rail Tourism Corporation, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Tata Power and Zomato. However, the company bought shares in Ipca Laboratories and Rural Electrification Corporation.

The Singapore-based investment company sold 28,49,124 equity shares in Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties at Rs 1,997.77 per share, and 51,52,809 equity shares in Indian Rail Tourism Corporation at Rs 794.4 per share.

Close

Related stories

The company sold 16,21,527 equity shares in midcap IT company Mindtree at Rs 4,318.82 per share, and offloaded 21,51,191 equity shares in software services provider Mphasis at Rs 2,895.9 per share.

It also sold 35,20,150 equity shares in chemical company SRF at Rs 2,001.89 per share, and Societe Generale sold 18,77,487 equity shares in SRF at Rs 2,021.45 per share.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 3,28,49,909 equity shares in Tata Power at Rs 216.48 per share, and offloaded 4,17,30,413 equity shares in food delivery giant Zomato at Rs 151.87 per share.

Meanwhile, it acquired 25,46,497 equity shares in pharma company Ipca Laboratories at Rs 2,103.52 per share, and bought 2,18,80,648 equity shares in Rural Electrification Corporation at Rs 134.46 per share.

Ace investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia bought 2,05,524 equity shares in Talbros Automotive Components at Rs 337.48 per share.
Tags: #Bulk Deals #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge
first published: Nov 30, 2021 11:10 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.