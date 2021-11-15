MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | New World Fund Inc picks 0.76% stake in Policybazaar, Goldman Sachs buys 0.83% shares in SJS Enterprises

Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 1.1 lakh equity shares in auto components maker Sundaram-Clayton at Rs 4,636 per share. However, India Opportunities Growth Fund - Pinewood Strategy was the buyer for those shares at same price on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Capital Research and Management Co A/C New World Fund Inc on November 15 has bought 34,18,354 equity shares (0.76 percent stake) in PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar & Paisabazaar at Rs 1,192.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Policybazaar shares rallied 22.68 percent to close at Rs 1,202.30 on the NSE, against issue price of Rs 980, on listing day.

SJS Enterprises also saw several bulk deals today. Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired 2,54,786 equity shares (0.83 percent stake) in the leading decorative aesthetics manufacturer at Rs 527.04 per share and SI Investments ## Broking Private Limited purchased 3 lakh shares in the company at Rs 542.32 per share on the NSE.

However, CREDIT Suisse Singapore Limited (ODI) sold 3,65,607 equity shares in SJS Enterprises at Rs 530.78 per share, and Rasmikantbhai A Thakkar offloaded 2,48,981 equity shares in the company at Rs 542 per share.

SJS Enterprises stock disappointed investors on listing day, falling 5.87 percent to close at Rs 510.20 against issue price of Rs 542.

Close

Related stories

Among other deals, PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund) bought 1,63,874 equity shares in wood coatings and wall paint manufacturer Sirca Paints India at Rs 435.74 per share on the NSE, and Barclays Securities India sold 1,24,800 equity shares in Ritco Logistics at Rs 46.36 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 1.1 lakh equity shares in auto components maker Sundaram-Clayton at Rs 4,636 per share. However, India Opportunities Growth Fund - Pinewood Strategy was the buyer for those shares at same price on the BSE.

Image115112021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #PB Fintech #Ritco Logistics #SIRCA Paints India #SJS Enterprises #Sundaram-Clayton
first published: Nov 15, 2021 10:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.