Bulk Deals | New World Fund Inc picks 0.76% stake in Policybazaar, Goldman Sachs buys 0.83% shares in SJS Enterprises

Capital Research and Management Co A/C New World Fund Inc on November 15 has bought 34,18,354 equity shares (0.76 percent stake) in PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar & Paisabazaar at Rs 1,192.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Policybazaar shares rallied 22.68 percent to close at Rs 1,202.30 on the NSE, against issue price of Rs 980, on listing day.

SJS Enterprises also saw several bulk deals today. Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired 2,54,786 equity shares (0.83 percent stake) in the leading decorative aesthetics manufacturer at Rs 527.04 per share and SI Investments ## Broking Private Limited purchased 3 lakh shares in the company at Rs 542.32 per share on the NSE.

However, CREDIT Suisse Singapore Limited (ODI) sold 3,65,607 equity shares in SJS Enterprises at Rs 530.78 per share, and Rasmikantbhai A Thakkar offloaded 2,48,981 equity shares in the company at Rs 542 per share.

SJS Enterprises stock disappointed investors on listing day, falling 5.87 percent to close at Rs 510.20 against issue price of Rs 542.

Among other deals, PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund) bought 1,63,874 equity shares in wood coatings and wall paint manufacturer Sirca Paints India at Rs 435.74 per share on the NSE, and Barclays Securities India sold 1,24,800 equity shares in Ritco Logistics at Rs 46.36 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Sundaram Finance Holdings sold 1.1 lakh equity shares in auto components maker Sundaram-Clayton at Rs 4,636 per share. However, India Opportunities Growth Fund - Pinewood Strategy was the buyer for those shares at same price on the BSE.