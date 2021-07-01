Bulk Deals | Navodya Enterprises picks 0.64% stake in Apex Frozen; Kamadgiri Exports buys 0.7% share in Saksoft

Representative image

Navodya Enterprises has acquired 0.64 percent equity stake in Apex Frozen Foods while Kamadgiri Exports bought 0.7 percent shares in Saksoft on July 1.

Navodya Enterprises has bought 2 lakh equity shares in Apex Frozen Foods, the producer and exporter of processed ready-to-cook shrimp in India, (representing 0.64 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 314.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Among other deals, Kamadgiri Exports purchased 75,070 equity shares in IT services company Saksoft at Rs 616.72 per share on the NSE.

Housing Development Finance Corporation sold 8,53,001 equity shares in Ansal Housing and Construction at Rs 8.32 per share, while Modi Jignesh Sanatkumar offloaded 73,545 equity shares in Cords Cable Industries at Rs 62.73 per share on the NSE.

Affilado Education System LLP sold 1 lakh shares in Sakar Healthcare at Rs 175.25 per share, while Topgain Finance sold 9,20,773 equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 4.85 per share on the NSE.

Investor Gautam Kumar Chordia bought 1.5 lakh equity shares in Silgo Retail at Rs 39.27 per share on the NSE. However, Niraj Damji Gada sold 60,000 equity shares in Silgo at Rs 39.3 per share and Escorp Asset Management offloaded 90,000 shares at Rs 39.25 per share.