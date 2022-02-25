Bulk Deals | Nalanda India Equity Fund buys 1.1% stake in Advanced Enzyme

live bse live

Former Warburg Pincus executive Pulak Chandan Prasad-owned Nalanda India Equity Fund picked 1.1 percent equity stake in Advanced Enzyme Technologies via open market transactions on Friday, February 25.

Nalanda Capital-owned fund acquired 5.65 lakh equity shares in the enzymes manufacturer on the NSE at an average price of Rs 289.86 per share, and another 7.08 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 289.61 per share.

With this, its shareholding stands at 5.84 percent now. The fund already had 4.74 percent stake in the company as of December 2021.

Advanced Enzyme has registered healthy gains on Friday, rising 18 percent to close at Rs 309 on the BSE.

Among other deals, France-based financial services company Societe Generale acquired 5.3 lakh equity shares or 0.6 percent stake in Steel Exchange India at an average price of Rs 214.48 per share. The stock rallied 5 percent in today's session.

Institutional broker BofA Securities Europe SA sold 30,62,024 equity shares or 0.85 percent stake in cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation on the NSE. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 303 per share.

BofA Securities had 1.52 percent shareholding in the cement company as of December 2021.

Promoter Anumolu Bharat sold additional 10,91,247 equity shares in Beardsell via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 12.56 per share on the NSE.

Bharat held 5.4 percent stake in the company as of December 2021, of which he has offloaded 4.8 percent so far during the quarter. Beardsell is a leading service provider of prefab structures, cold storage, packaging, insulation and clean rooms.