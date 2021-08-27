MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Munish Financial picks 0.7% stake in Gayatri Projects; Ekta Halwasiya buys 0.5% shares in Manaksia Steels

Investor Ekta Halwasiya purchased 3,34,626 equity shares in steel manufacturing company Manaksia Steels at Rs 38.63 per share. Ekta Halwasiya already held 1.5 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
Munish Financial acquired 14 lakh equity shares in construction engineering company Gayatri Projects (0.74 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 47.88 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on August 27. The stock rallied 14 percent.

Sandip Bhaskerrai Pandya bought 96,000 equity shares in battery manufacturer Goldstar Power at Rs 22.03 per share, while investor Ekta Halwasiya purchased 3,34,626 equity shares in steel manufacturing company Manaksia Steels (half a percent stake) at Rs 38.63 per share.

Ekta Halwasiya already held 1.5 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2021.

Investors Sunita Babulal Surana and Sunita Sanjay Surana continued to sell their stake in infrastructure company Tarmat, selling another 70,000 equity shares at Rs 60.88 per share, and 1,05,000 equity shares at Rs 59.51 per share respectively. However, Panchmahal Vanijya Private Limited sold 1 lakh shares in Tarmat at Rs 58.21 per share.

Arun Kumar Jain sold 5 lakh shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 3.9 per share.

Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Gayatri Projects #Goldstar Power #Manaksia Steels #Market Edge #Tarmat
first published: Aug 27, 2021 10:58 pm

