Bulk deals | Morgan Stanley offloads 2.5 lakh shares in Exxaro Tiles; promoter sells 20 lakh shares in KNR Constructions

Morgan Stanley and Plutus Wealth Management have offloaded more than 5 lakh shares in newly listed Exxaro Tiles, whereas Birla Sun Life Insurance Company acquired more than 2 lakh shares in newly listed Krsnaa Diagnostics on August 16.

The NSE bulk deals data showed that Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 2,57,235 equity shares in vitrified tiles maker Exxaro Tiles at Rs 127.67 per share, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte offloaded 2,54,380 equity shares in Exxaro at Rs 127.07 per share.

However, Mansi Shares and Stock Advisors acquired 2,25,023 equity shares in Exxaro at Rs 132.3 per share, and Vaibhav Doshi bought 3,04,698 equity shares at Rs 128.74 per share.

Exxaro Tiles settled the debut day at Rs 132.30, which was also an intraday high, up 10.25 percent over issue price of Rs 120 per share.

Among other deals, Birla Sun Life Insurance Company acquired 2.3 lakh equity shares in diagnostics services provider Krsnaa Diagnostics at Rs 1,023.34 per share. The stock rose 3.46 percent to close at Rs 987 in debut trade.

ICICI Ltd Trading Account sold 1,22,350 equity shares in newly listed pharma company Windlas Biotech at Rs 417.62 per share. The stock disappointed investors on listing day, down 11.49 percent at Rs 407.15 against issue price of Rs 460.

Welspun Multiventures LLP bought 5,21,565 equity shares in Spencer's Retail at Rs 104.5 per share.

Promoter Kamidi Yashoda sold 20 lakh equity shares in KNR Constructions at Rs 286.76 per share. Yashoda held over 1 crore shares or 3.56 percent stake in the company as of June 2021.

Navodya Enterprises sold 4,46,842 equity shares in Apex Frozen Foods at Rs 265.63 per share and SPV Traders offloaded 4 lakh equity shares in Apex Frozen Foods at Rs 269.79 per share.