Bulk deals | Menu exits Barbeque Nation, Nicomac Machinery cuts stake in Gland Pharma

Investor Menu Private Limited has exited Barbeque Nation Hospitality by selling its entire stake in the casual dining restaurant chain, while Nicomac Machinery cut its stake in pharmaceutical firm Gland Pharma.

Everest Finance and Investment Company acquired 2,52,500 equity shares in Barbeque Nation Hospitality and ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia bought 2,53,004 shares via open market transactions on the NSE, as per bulk deal data. The average buying price was Rs 1,163 per share.

Meanwhile, Menu Private Limited sold all its 5,05,504 equity shares in Barbeque at the same price. The stock on April 21 rose 1.4 percent to Rs 1,178.

Among others, investor Nicomac Machinery Private Limited sold 53,79,343 equity shares in Gland Pharma (or 3.27 percent stake). These shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 3,200.66 per share.

Nicomac Machinery had a 5.81 percent equity stake in Gland Pharma as of March 2021.

Private equity fund Banyan Tree Growth Capital LLC sold another 18 lakh equity shares in specialised batteries and DC systems maker HBL Power Systems, at an average price of Rs 69.77 apiece. However, the stock surged 11 percent to settle at Rs 72.6.

Banyan Tree Growth Capital offloaded shares in HBL for the third straight day. It sold a total of 2.16 percent stake in the company in three days, while its shareholding in the company as of March 2022 was 8.47 percent.

In other deals, Maybank KIM ENG Securities Pte Ltd bought 35 lakh equity shares in real estate firm KBC Global at an average price of Rs 9.99 apiece.





