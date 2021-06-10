MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Kotak Securities buys and sells some shares of Indiabulls Housing; ITI Mutual Fund sells 1.4 lakh shares of Mold-Tek Packaging

The Sensex closed 359 points, or 0.69 percent, higher at 52,300.47 while the Nifty settled with a gain of 102 points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,737.75.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 09:15 PM IST

The Indian market witnessed plenty of bulk deals on June 10. Some of them are as follows:

On NSE

Kotak Securities bought 35,37,017 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at an average price of Rs 277.87 per share. But the brokerage firm sold 17,83,314 shares of Indiabulls later at an average price of Rs 282.04.

Canbank Factors sold 51,183 shares of IMP Powers at an average price of Rs 14.5 per share.

ITI Mutual Fund sold 1,41,756 shares of Mold-Tek Packaging at an average price of Rs 503.64 per share.

Close

Related stories

On BSE

K India Opportunities Fund Ltd Class S bought 6,00,000 shares of Mold-Tek Packaging at an average price of Rs 499.35 per share.

Kitara India Micro Cap Growth Fund sold 6,00,000 shares of Mold-Tek Packaging at an average price of Rs 499.35 per share.

Mansi Share & Stock Advisors Pvt.Ltd bought 10,15,696 shares of Ujaas Energy at an average price of Rs 3.78 per share.

Bulk June 10

The market

The Sensex closed 359 points, or 0.69 percent, higher at 52,300.47 while the Nifty settled with a gain of 102 points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,737.75. Nifty Bank logged a gain of 331 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 35,131.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,329.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 575.19 crore in the Indian equity market on June 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

As states ease restrictions gradually, the demand environment may get better which can have a positive impact on the markets.

"Technically, Nifty remains in a positive setup and can see a move towards highs of 16,000. Also with many states starting to ease restrictions gradually, we expect the demand environment to improve and the unlock trade to play out well in June. On the global front, US CPI data could decide the market direction as any sign of stimulus tapering by Fed could affect the liquidity in the market," Khemka said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bulk Deals #markets #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Jun 10, 2021 09:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey