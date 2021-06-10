Bulk Deals | Kotak Securities buys and sells some shares of Indiabulls Housing; ITI Mutual Fund sells 1.4 lakh shares of Mold-Tek Packaging

The Indian market witnessed plenty of bulk deals on June 10. Some of them are as follows:

On NSE

Kotak Securities bought 35,37,017 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance at an average price of Rs 277.87 per share. But the brokerage firm sold 17,83,314 shares of Indiabulls later at an average price of Rs 282.04.

Canbank Factors sold 51,183 shares of IMP Powers at an average price of Rs 14.5 per share.

ITI Mutual Fund sold 1,41,756 shares of Mold-Tek Packaging at an average price of Rs 503.64 per share.

On BSE

K India Opportunities Fund Ltd Class S bought 6,00,000 shares of Mold-Tek Packaging at an average price of Rs 499.35 per share.

Kitara India Micro Cap Growth Fund sold 6,00,000 shares of Mold-Tek Packaging at an average price of Rs 499.35 per share.

Mansi Share & Stock Advisors Pvt.Ltd bought 10,15,696 shares of Ujaas Energy at an average price of Rs 3.78 per share.

The market

The Sensex closed 359 points, or 0.69 percent, higher at 52,300.47 while the Nifty settled with a gain of 102 points, or 0.65 percent, at 15,737.75. Nifty Bank logged a gain of 331 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 35,131.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,329.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 575.19 crore in the Indian equity market on June 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

As states ease restrictions gradually, the demand environment may get better which can have a positive impact on the markets.

"Technically, Nifty remains in a positive setup and can see a move towards highs of 16,000. Also with many states starting to ease restrictions gradually, we expect the demand environment to improve and the unlock trade to play out well in June. On the global front, US CPI data could decide the market direction as any sign of stimulus tapering by Fed could affect the liquidity in the market," Khemka said.

