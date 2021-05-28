MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Integrated Core Strategies offloads stake in Adani Group stocks, BEL, Cholamandalam Investment

Integrated Core Strategies acquired 2,31,53,091 equity stake in Zee Entertainment at Rs 209.88 per share.

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST
 
 
Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) on May 27 sold equity stake in Adani Group companies, Bharat Electronics and Cholamandalam Investment, and bought shares of Zee Entertainment.

The bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed that Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) offloaded 72,09,151 equity shares in Adani Enterprises at Rs 1,323.97 per share, sold 62,87,283 shares in Adani Total Gas at Rs 1,349.97 per share, and sold 61,65,598 shares in Adani Transmission at Rs 1,434.8 per share.

The Singapore-based investment company also sold 2,85,29,579 equity shares in state-owned defence company Bharat Electronics at Rs 148.43 per share, and sold 78,75,962 equity shares in Cholamandalam Investment and Finance at Rs 537.32 per share.

Meanwhile, Integrated Core Strategies acquired 2,31,53,091 equity shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises at Rs 209.88 per share.

Societe Generale also bought 48,90,725 equity shares in Zee at Rs 209.35 per share.

Among other deals, Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC sold 6 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 342.16 per share.

Saif India IV FII Holdings sold additional 54,30,996 equity shares in Pennar Industries at Rs 22.97 per share. In the previous session, too, it had sold 0.78 percent stake in Pennar.

Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 bought 4 lakh equity shares in Rupa & Company and GMO Emerging Markets Fund acquired 15 lakh shares of the company at Rs 331 per share.

However, Girika Advisory Services LLP sold 6,83,283 equity shares in Rupa & Company at Rs 352.13 per share and 19 lakh shares at Rs 331 per share.

Among block deals, co-promoter SD Shibulal bought 7,22,545 equity shares in Infosys at Rs 1,384 per share, which were worth Rs 100 crore. However, his wife Kumari Shibulal was the seller in this deal.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Enterprises #Adani Total Gas #Adani Transmission #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Pennar Industries #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
first published: May 28, 2021 07:39 am

