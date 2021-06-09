MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | ICICI Bank offloads Den Networks shares; SBI Mutual Fund buys shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended lower on June 9 owing to profit-booking in select heavyweights in the second half of the session.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

The Indian market witnessed plenty of bulk deals on June 9. Some of them are as follows:

On NSE

ICICI Bank sold 42,23,754 shares of Den Networks at an average price of Rs 57.34 per share.

The Government of Singapore bought 15,98,220 shares of Dhanuka Agritech at an average price of Rs 853 per share while the Monetary Authority of Singapore also bought 3,56,063 shares of the company at the same average price.

JSW Energy sold 5,40,00,000 shares of Jaiprakash Power at an average price of 4.12 per share.

On BSE

SBI Mutual Fund bought 1,24,80,000 shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at an average price of Rs 400.4 per share. Ashoka India Opportunities Fund also bought 3,530,744 shares of the company at the same average price.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 1,20,000 shares of Ion Exchange (India) at an average price of Rs 1,984.49 per share.

Nomura Singapore bought 18,88,646 shares of Pricol at an average price of Rs 89.45 per share.

Bulk June 9

The market

Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended lower on June 9 owing to profit-booking in select heavyweights in the second half of the session.

The Sensex closed 334 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 51,941.64 while the Nifty settled with a loss of 105 points, or 0.67 percent, at 15,635.35. Nifty Bank suffered a loss of 285 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 34,800.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 846.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 271.7 crore in the Indian equity market on June 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
TAGS: #Bulk Deals #markets #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Jun 9, 2021 09:55 pm

Take a Quick Survey