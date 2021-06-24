MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Hornbill Orchid India picks up 2% stake in Nureca, Heineken buys 14.99% stake in United Breweries

Jyotika Deepak Shenoy acquired additional 1.39 lakh equity shares in One Point One Solutions at Rs 24.65 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
 
 
Hornbill Orchid India Fund, a Mauritius-based hedge fund, acquired 1.95 percent equity stake in Nureca, a home healthcare and wellness products seller, on June 23.

Hornbill Orchid India Fund bought 1,95,766 equity shares in Nureca at Rs 1,549.97 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Eastspring Investments India Infrastructure Equity Open sold 3,17,431 equity shares in Starlog Enterprises (representing 2.65 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 11.43 per share on the BSE. The company provides crane hiring, port infrastructure and port services.

Subrata Kumar Sao was the buyer of some shares in a deal, acquiring 2,07,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 11.82 per share.

Heineken International B V acquired 3,96,44,346 equity shares in Vijay Mallya-owned United Breweries (or 14.99 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 1,471.25 per share. Recovery Officer I DRT II (Debt Recovery Tribunal) was the seller for same shares in a deal on the BSE. The transaction was worth Rs 5,832.67 crore.

The debts recovery tribunal (DRT), on behalf of SBI-led consortium, sold shares worth over Rs 5,800 crore of United Breweries that were earlier attached under the anti-money laundering law as part of an alleged bank fraud probe against fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Enforcement Directorate said. (PTI reports)

P5 Asia Holding Investments (Mauritius) offloaded more shares in UFO Moviez India, selling 21,34,452 equity shares at Rs 92.55 per share on the NSE, and 5.4 lakh shares at Rs 92.4 per share on the BSE. Visa Capital Partners acquired 2.5 lakh shares at Rs 95.7 per share on the NSE.

first published: Jun 24, 2021 07:49 am

