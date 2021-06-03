Bulk Deals | HDFC MF raises stake in Power Mech Projects, Tano Mauritius offloads 3.67% shares in Shilpa Medicare

Representative image

HDFC Mutual Fund on June 3 increased its shareholding in Power Mech Projects, the Hyderabad-based infrastructure construction company, to 7.7 percent.

HDFC MF acquired 1.3 lakh equity shares (or 0.88 percent of total paid up capital) in Power Mech at Rs 633 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data showed.

HDFC Mutual Fund through HDFC Small Cap Fund already held 6.82 percent equity stake in Power Mech as of March 2021, hence raising total stake to 7.7 percent.

Among other deals, Tano Mauritius India FVCI II sold 30 lakh equity shares (representing 3.67 percent of total paid up equity) in active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer Shilpa Medicare at Rs 511.08 per share on the BSE. As of March 2021, Tano Mauritius held 6.11 percent shareholding in the company.

However, India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd - Pinewood Strategy, a Mauritius-based entity acquired 8.7 lakh equity shares at Rs 511 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 3,02,627 equity shares in Zenith Health Care at Rs 8.28 per share on the BSE.