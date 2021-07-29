MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Fumistic Gaming buys more Apollo Tricoat shares; Ashish Kacholia ups stake in Garware Hi-Tech

Plutus Wealth Management bought 6.5 lakh equity shares of specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem at Rs 2,171.74 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 10:41 PM IST
 
 
Fumistic Gaming LLP acquired additional 2,00,029 equity shares in Apollo Tricoat Tubes (or 0.65 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 1,650 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

In the previous session, Fumistic Gaming LLP had bought 2.43 lakh equity shares in Apollo Tricoat wherein ace investor Ashish Kacholia held a 2.35 percent stake as per the shareholding pattern of June 2021.

Among other deals, Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia increased stake in polyester films exporter Garware Hi-Tech Films, buying 1,41,871 equity shares at Rs 1,005 per share on the BSE. Kacholia held a 2.58 percent equity stake in the company as of June 2021.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 6.5 lakh equity shares in specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem at Rs 2,171.74 per share on the NSE. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem had a strong debut today, rising 113.5 percent to close at Rs 2,312.20.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc sold 10.25 lakh equity shares in Ujjivan Financial Services at Rs 240.01 per share on the NSE. Aberdeen held a 3.7 percent equity stake in Ujjivan Financial as of June 2021.

Societe Generale net bought 33,91,400 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 278.44 per share on the NSE, while Cresta Fund acquired 4 lakh equity shares in Vishal Fabrics at Rs 117.9 per share on the NSE.

Tags: #Apollo Tricoat Tubes #Buzzing Stocks #Garware Hi-Tech Films #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market Edge #Vishal Fabrics
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:41 pm

