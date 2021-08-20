MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Elara India buys 28 lakh shares in Karda Construction; HDFC MF acquires 4.25 lakh shares in AAVAS

Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4 lakh equity shares in multi-channel auto platform Cartrade Tech at Rs 1,590.86 per share. Goldman Sachs Trust Goldman Sacs BRICS Fund also bought 9,60,042 equity shares in Cartrade Tech at Rs 1,563.43 per share,

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
 
 
Elara India further increased its stake in real estate development company Karda Construction as it has consistently bought shares for the third consecutive session on August 20.

Elara India Opportunities Fund bought additional 28 lakh equity shares at Rs 22.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Elara India had acquired 6.5 lakh equity shares at Rs 22.6 per share on August 18, and over 9.6 lakh equity shares at Rs 21.5 per share on August 17.

Among other deals, Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 4 lakh equity shares in multi-channel auto platform Cartrade Tech at Rs 1,590.86 per share. Goldman Sachs Trust Goldman Sacs BRICS Fund also bought 9,60,042 equity shares in Cartrade Tech at Rs 1,563.43 per share, and Jupiter India Fund purchased 3,89,446 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,575.55 per share on the NSE.

CarTrade shares disappointed investors today, as the stock fell 7.29 percent to close at Rs 1,500.10 on debut trade.

Nexpact acquired 2,39,349 equity shares in vitrified tiles maker Exxaro Tiles at Rs 121 per share, whereas Societe Generale sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 121.76 per share on the NSE.

Celica Developers sold 50 lakh equity shares in Poonawalla Fincorp at Rs 190.13 per share on the NSE.

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 4.25 lakh equity shares in AAVAS Financiers at Rs 2,452.5 per share and the Government of Singapore bought 7,71,124 equity shares at the same price on the BSE. However, Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund), LLC sold 10,40,976 equity shares in AAVAS Financiers at Rs 2,453.28 per share, and Partners Group ESCL Ltd offloaded 23,72,060 equity shares at Rs 2,453.62 per share. The stock fell 3.7 percent today.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 20, 2021 09:16 pm

