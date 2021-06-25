MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Dolly Khanna picks up 1% stake in Deepak Spinners; Prudential Asia Pacific sells 0.6% stake in Starlog

Bennett Coleman & Co sold 3,70,552 equity shares in Eco Recycling at Rs 59.81 per share.

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST
 
 
Ace investor Dolly Khanna has picked up little over 1 percent equity stake in Deepak Spinners, a Chandigarh-based textile company, on June 24.

Dolly Khanna acquired 76,555 equity shares in the company (representing 1.06 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 167.21 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Meanwhile, Suvrat Jain was the seller in a deal, offloading 41,302 equity shares in Deepak Spinners at Rs 156.43 per share.

Among other deals, Prudential Asia Pacific Equity Fund sold 76,727 equity shares in Starlog Enterprises (or 0.6 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 10.16 per share on the BSE. Starlog provides crane hiring, port infrastructure and port services.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Deepak Spinners #Market Edge
first published: Jun 25, 2021 07:39 am

