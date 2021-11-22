MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Dolly Khanna buys 1.4 lakh equity shares in Ajanta Soya, Ipca picks 3.65% stake in Lyka Labs

Financial services group Societe Generale sold 4,62,468 equity shares in Fino Payments Bank at Rs 401.48 per share on the NSE. The stock corrected 12 percent to Rs 397.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 11:02 PM IST
 
 
Ace investor Dolly Khanna bought 1.4 lakh equity shares in Ajanta Soya (or 0.86 percent stake) at Rs 147.72 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed on November 22. The stock was up 9.75 percent at Rs 153.15.

Ipca Laboratories acquired 10.5 lakh equity shares in Lyka Labs (or 3.65 percent stake) at Rs 123 per share, however, investors Shreyans Jashwantlal Shah sold 3.45 lakh equity shares and Vipul Priyakant Dalal sold 2,40,121 equity shares at same price on the BSE.

Financial services group Societe Generale sold 4,62,468 equity shares in Fino Payments Bank at Rs 401.48 per share on the NSE. The stock corrected 12 percent to Rs 397.

DSP Mutual Fund acquired 5,00,001 equity shares in Thangamayil Jewellery at Rs 1,322.1 per share on the NSE, however, promoters - Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Das Balarama Govinda and Balusamy Ramesh sold 1,66,667 equity shares each at same price on the NSE.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold 75,000 equity shares in ION Exchange at Rs 2,220 per share on the BSE. The stock was down 1.5 percent.

