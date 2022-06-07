Bulk Deals | CEO Yashish Dahiya offloads shares worth Rs 230 crore in Policybazaar

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya has offloaded a 0.8 percent equity stake in PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, India's top online platforms for insurance and lending products.

Dahiya has sold 37,69,471 equity shares in PB Fintech via open market transactions on June 7, as per bulk deals data. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 610.24 per share.

Dahiya had held a 3.48 percent equity stake or 1.56 crore equity shares in Policybazaar as of March 2022. PB Fintech shares corrected sharply on Tuesday, down by 11.5 percent to close at Rs 582.90, probably after this deal.

Among other deals, investor SAIF India IV FII Holdings sold 1.6 lakh equity shares in Fiem Industries, the automotive lighting and signalling equipment and rear view mirrors manufacturer. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,038.23 per share.

Promoter Harshil Premjibhai Kanani has sold another 18.77 lakh shares in Kanani Industries at an average price of Rs 27.8 per share, while investor Kesavapillai Annamalai offloaded 1.96 lakh equity shares in SP Apparels at an average price of Rs 345.37 per share. Annamalai held 7 lakh shares or 2.72 percent stake in SP Apparels as of March 2022.