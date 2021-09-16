MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | CDC Group sells 4% stake in IIFL Finance, Cambridge Mauritius offloads 0.83% stake in Antony Waste

As per the shareholding pattern of June 2021, CDC Group Plc held 5,85,01,587 equity shares or a 15.44 percent stake in IIFL Finance.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
UK-based development finance institution CDC Group Plc sold a 3.95 percent equity stake in financial services company IIFL Finance via open market transactions on September 16. The stock corrected 4.69 percent to settle at Rs 294.50.

CDC Group has offloaded shares through transactions, selling 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 295.47 per share on the NSE and 1 crore shares at Rs 294.52 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed.

As per the shareholding pattern of June 2021, CDC Group Plc held 5,85,01,587 equity shares or a 15.44 percent stake in IIFL Finance.

Among other deals, Cambridge (Mauritius) sold 2,34,926 equity shares in solid waste management company Antony Waste Handling Cell at Rs 415.11 per share on the NSE. The stock was down 4.49 percent at Rs 414.55.

Cambridge (Mauritius) had owned 19,31,877 equity shares or 6.83 percent of the total paid-up equity as of June 2021.

WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 9,11,688 equity shares in online travel agency Easy Trip Planners at Rs 606.84 per share on the NSE. The stock surged 19.70 percent to close at Rs 650.40.

TCG Funds Fund 1 sold 74,201 equity shares in aquaculture company Zeal Aqua at Rs 84 per share on the BSE. The stock corrected 4.73 percent to Rs 82.55.

Image11692021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Antony Waste Handling Cell #Buzzing Stocks #Easy Trip Planners #IIFL Finance #Market Edge #Zeal Aqua
first published: Sep 16, 2021 10:56 pm

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

