Bulk Deals | CDC Group pares 2.3% stake in Equitas Holdings; Fumistic Gaming buys 0.8% shares in Apollo Tricoat

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The United Kingdom's development finance institution CDC Group Plc on July 28 pared 2.34 percent equity stake in Equitas Holdings through two transactions.

CDC Group Plc sold 46,04,000 equity shares in Equitas Holdings on the NSE and 33,96,000 shares on the BSE at Rs 130 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

CDC Group Plc held 5.23 percent equity stake or 1,78,60,820 equity shares in Equitas Holdings as of June 2021.

Among other deals, PGIM India Small Cap Fund acquired 50,000 equity shares in The Anup Engineering at Rs 1,024.77 per share on the NSE.

Fumistic Gaming LLP bought 2.43 lakh equity shares in Apollo Tricoat Tubes (or 0.799 percent equity stake) at Rs 1,644.41 per share on the BSE. The stock rallied 5 percent.

BC India Investments continued to offload shares in Himadri Speciality Chemical, selling another 25 lakh shares at Rs 52.5 per share on the BSE.

Param Capital acquired 5 lakh equity shares in House of Pearl Fashions at Rs 351.25 per share on the NSE, while KIFS International LLP sold 2,35,740 equity shares in Sintercom India at Rs 85.38 per share on the NSE.