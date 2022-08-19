Bulk Deals | CDC Group exits IIFL Finance, Omnis Portfolio picks stake in Repco Home Finance

live bse live

CDC Group Plc, the UK government-owned development finance institution, exited IIFL Finance by selling entire shareholding via open market transactions on August 19.

CDC Group Plc has offloaded 1,35,01,587 equity shares in IIFL Finance at an average price of Rs 335.64 per share, as per the bulk data available on the exchanges. Hence, the stock seems to have reacted to the share sale as it was down 5.2 percent at Rs 332.90.

However, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 35 lakh equity shares in IIFL Finance at an average price of Rs 334.95 per share.

Among other deals, UK-based asset management firm Omnis Portfolio Investments Icvc through its Omnis Global Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund bought 4,76,998 equity shares, which is 0.76 percent of total paid-up equity of Repco Home Finance at an average price of Rs 232.4 per share.

Repco Home Finance shares closed with 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 247.40 and rallied 56 percent in last four consecutive sessions.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment offloaded 3,22,176 equity shares, which is nearly half of its stake, in Mrs Bectors Food Specialities at an average price of Rs 360.06 per share. The stock was down 1.4 percent at Rs 354.45.

Bajaj Holdings and Investment held 7.84 lakh equity shares or 1.33 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2022.

Promoter Great Terrain Investment sold 18,55,870 equity shares or 3.79 percent stake in Computer Age Management Services at an average price of Rs 2,306.18 per share. Promoter held 23.74 percent stake in the company as of June 2022.

Investor Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought additional 2.25 lakh equity shares or 1.33 percent stake in Rama Steel Tubes at an average price of Rs 568 per share. The fund already held 1.31 percent stake in the company as of June 2022.

Computer Age Management Services stock price plunged 5.5 percent to Rs 2,250.1, while Rama Steel Tubes shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 573.90.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has sold 30,000 equity shares in The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company at an average price of Rs 305 per share, whereas Placid bought 30,388 equity shares in the company at same price.