Bulk Deals | Carlyle Group pares 5.1% stake in SBI Card; US-based fund buys 5.1% share in Capacite Infra

CA Rover Holdings, a subsidiary of Carlyle Group, has offloaded 5.1 percent equity stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services, while a US-based hedge fund picked up 5.1 percent shareholding in Capacite Infraprojects on June 18.

SBI Card shares corrected 4 percent, while the stock of Capacite Infraprojects fell 2.3 percent.

CA Rover Holdings, a US-based private equity fund, sold total 4.8 crore equity shares (representing 5.1 percent of the total paid-up equity) in SBI Cards and Payment Services through four bulk deals. These Rs 4,810.97 crore worth of shares were sold in the price range of Rs 1,002.01-1,003.27 per share on the BSE and NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

CA Rover Holdings has gradually been divesting stake in SBI Card. In March this year, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV had sold 4.25 percent stake in SBI Card for more than Rs 3,900 crore through an open market transaction.

With today's deal, CA Rover's shareholding reduced to 6.51 percent in SBI Card, from 11.61 percent seen at the end of March 2021 quarter.

However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI was the buyer for some of the abovementioned shares, acquiring 54,09,522 equity shares (or 0.57 percent of the total paid-up equity) in SBI Card at Rs 1,002 per share.

Among other bulk deals, promoters Rahul Ramnath Katyal, Rohit Ramnath Katyal, and Asutosh Trade Links sold 34,93,297 equity shares (or 5.1 percent of the total paid-up equity) in Capacite Infraprojects at a price of Rs 202 per share.

Rahul Ramnath Katyal is acting as a partner of Asutosh Trade Links.

US-based hedge fund Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP was the buyer for all the above shares in Capacity Infraprojects at the same price.

TCG Funds-Fund 2 and TCG Funds-Fund 1 acquired 8.25 lakh equity shares (or 4.71 percent of the total paid-up equity) in business conglomerate HKG at a price of Rs 58 per share. The stock price gained 9.87 percent to close at Rs 64.55.

The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of Vanguard Internat bought 3,48,311 equity shares in Computer Age Management Services at Rs 2,781.82 per share.

Promoters Kamidi Yashoda and MeReddy Rajesh Reddy together sold 40 lakh equity shares (or 1.4 percent of the total paid-up equity) in KNR Constructions at around Rs 223 per share. However, SBI Mutual Fund picked up 1.69 percent stake (47,63,679 equity shares) in the company at the same price.