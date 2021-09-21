Bulk Deals | Carlyle entity offloads 3.4% stake in SBI Card; promoter buys 0.5% Welspun Enterprises shares

live bse live

Carlyle entity CA Rover Holdings sold 3.4 percent equity stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services via open market transactions on September 21. The stock was down 0.22 percent at Rs 1,069.90.

CA Rover offloaded 1.6 crore shares in SBI Card at Rs 1,021.25 per share and 1.6 crore equity shares at Rs 1,021.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. It held 6.5 percent shareholding in the payment solutions provider as of June 2021.

With this, so far, CA Rover sold 12 crore equity shares or 12.75 percent stake in SBI Card, since the month of March 2021.

On the other side, multinational investment banking company Societe Generale acquired 85,06,095 equity shares in SBI Card at Rs 1,021 per share.

Among other deals, India Max Investment Fund sold 3,17,320 equity shares in solar photovotaic cells and modules producer Websol Energy System at Rs 64.01 per share on the NSE. The stock closed at Rs 65.10 with gains of 0.54 percent.

Promoter entity Welspun Group Master Trust acquired 7.5 lakh equity shares in Welspun Enterprises (or half a percent stake) at Rs 103.36 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 4.37 percent at Rs 103.95.