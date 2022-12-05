 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | British International Investment exits Rainbow Children's Medicare; Sequoia Capital offloads stake in Go Fashion

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

Rainbow Children's Medicare shares sold by British International Investment were worth Rs 1,078.48 crore. The stock corrected nearly 2 percent on December 5.

The UK's British International Investment Plc has exited healthcare company Rainbow Children's Medicare by selling entire shares via open market transactions on December 5.

CDC India Opportunities, owned by British International Investment Plc, sold 50.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735 per share, and CDC Group PLC, which is now known as British International Investment Plc, offloaded 96.32 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 735.55 per share, as per bulk deals data available with exchanges.

Total shares sold by British International Investment Plc were worth Rs 1,078.48 crore. The stock corrected nearly 2 percent on December 5.

However, five investors participated in the block deal and bought shares worth Rs 571 crore of Rainbow Children's Medicare.

Government of Singapore bought 21.1 lakh shares, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 17.7 lakh shares, Stichting Depositary APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool acquired 22.56 lakh shares, and India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund purchased 7.22 lakh shares. The average buying price was Rs 735 per share. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority also bought nine lakh shares at an average price of Rs 741.25 per share.

Among other bulk deals, promoter Srinivasan Trust has offloaded a stake worth Rs 262 crore in TVS Motor Company, the two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker. The promoter sold 25.69 lakh shares in TVS at an average price of Rs 1,020 per share.