MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | BNP Paribas picks 0.7% stake in Sterling Wilson; Abakkus Fund buys 0.5% shares in IIFL Finance

Promoter Anjan Chatterjee acquired 6.25 lakh equity shares in Speciality Restaurants at Rs 63.26 per share.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 11:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has picked up 0.7 percent equity stake in leading solar EPC contractor Sterling & Wilson Solar, while Abakkus Fund acquired 0.5 percent shares in IIFL Finance on June 30.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought 11.61 lakh equity shares in Sterling & Wilson at Rs 261.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Among other deals, ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 purchased 20 lakh equity shares in IIFL Finance (representing half a percent stake) at Rs 240 per share each on the BSE. IIFL Finance shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 251.50.

Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 58.36 lakh equity shares in IIFL Finance (or 1.54 percent equity stake) at Rs 240 per share each. However, CDC Group Plc sold 1.4 crore equity shares in the company (or 3.69 percent stake) at Rs 240.64 per share on the BSE.

CDC Group Plc held 15.44 percent stake in IIFL Finance as of March 2021.

Close

Related stories

Housing finance corporation HDFC sold 13,02,820 equity shares in Ansal Housing and Construction at Rs 8.05 per share on the NSE.

Promoter Anjan Chatterjee acquired 6.25 lakh equity shares in Speciality Restaurants at Rs 63.26 per share. However, Shah Viren sold 5.86 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 63.24 per share on the NSE.

Image23062021
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #IIFL Finance #Market Edge #Speciality Restaurants #Sterling & Wilson Solar
first published: Jun 30, 2021 11:07 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.