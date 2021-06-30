Bulk Deals | BNP Paribas picks 0.7% stake in Sterling Wilson; Abakkus Fund buys 0.5% shares in IIFL Finance

live bse live

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has picked up 0.7 percent equity stake in leading solar EPC contractor Sterling & Wilson Solar, while Abakkus Fund acquired 0.5 percent shares in IIFL Finance on June 30.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought 11.61 lakh equity shares in Sterling & Wilson at Rs 261.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Among other deals, ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 purchased 20 lakh equity shares in IIFL Finance (representing half a percent stake) at Rs 240 per share each on the BSE. IIFL Finance shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 251.50.

Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 58.36 lakh equity shares in IIFL Finance (or 1.54 percent equity stake) at Rs 240 per share each. However, CDC Group Plc sold 1.4 crore equity shares in the company (or 3.69 percent stake) at Rs 240.64 per share on the BSE.

CDC Group Plc held 15.44 percent stake in IIFL Finance as of March 2021.

Housing finance corporation HDFC sold 13,02,820 equity shares in Ansal Housing and Construction at Rs 8.05 per share on the NSE.

Promoter Anjan Chatterjee acquired 6.25 lakh equity shares in Speciality Restaurants at Rs 63.26 per share. However, Shah Viren sold 5.86 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 63.24 per share on the NSE.