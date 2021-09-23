MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | BNP Paribas offloads 0.5% stake in Home First Finance, promoter sells another 0.6% shares in Alankit

Vaibhav Rajendra Doshi sold 30,77,471 equity shares in PIL Italica Lifestyle at Rs 7.4 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has offloaded half a percent equity stake in Home First Finance Company through open market transaction on September 23.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4.75 lakh equity shares in the company (0.54 percent stake) at Rs 575.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Among other bulk deals, promoter Alankit Assignments sold another 9,28,445 equity shares in e-governance services and solutions provider Alankit at Rs 15.55 per share on the NSE. In previous session, promoter had sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 15.45 per share.

Ecotek General Trading LLC sold 3,64,179 equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 4.1 per share, while Gagan Dinanath Chaturvedi bought 1 lakh shares in Cantabil Retail at Rs 555.36 per share and Winro Commercial India purchased 1.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 554.96 per share on the NSE.

Vaibhav Rajendra Doshi sold 30,77,471 equity shares in PIL Italica Lifestyle at Rs 7.4 per share on the NSE.

Close

Related stories

Image22392021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Alankit #Buzzing Stocks #Cantabil Retail India #Home First Finance Company India #Market Edge #Pil Italica Lifestyle
first published: Sep 23, 2021 08:50 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.