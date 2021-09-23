Bulk Deals | BNP Paribas offloads 0.5% stake in Home First Finance, promoter sells another 0.6% shares in Alankit

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

BNP Paribas Arbitrage has offloaded half a percent equity stake in Home First Finance Company through open market transaction on September 23.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4.75 lakh equity shares in the company (0.54 percent stake) at Rs 575.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Among other bulk deals, promoter Alankit Assignments sold another 9,28,445 equity shares in e-governance services and solutions provider Alankit at Rs 15.55 per share on the NSE. In previous session, promoter had sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 15.45 per share.

Ecotek General Trading LLC sold 3,64,179 equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 4.1 per share, while Gagan Dinanath Chaturvedi bought 1 lakh shares in Cantabil Retail at Rs 555.36 per share and Winro Commercial India purchased 1.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 554.96 per share on the NSE.

Vaibhav Rajendra Doshi sold 30,77,471 equity shares in PIL Italica Lifestyle at Rs 7.4 per share on the NSE.