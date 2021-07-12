MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | BNP Paribas buys 12.52 lakh shares in Granules, Navodya Enterprises 1.26 lakh shares in SML Isuzu

AEP Green Power sold 1,50,65,290 equity shares on the NSE, and 1,45,00,000 equity shares in Orient Green Power on the BSE, at Rs 3.01 per share.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021
 
 
BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired additional 12,52,100 equity shares in Granules India at Rs 370.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on July 12.

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund-owned Arbitrage Fund had bought 28,56,834 equity shares in Granules on July 9, at a price of Rs 362.27 per share.

Among other deals, Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in SML Isuzu at Rs 584.6 per share, while Cresta Fund purchased 3.7 lakh equity shares in Vishal Fabrics at Rs 80.9 per share.

Vijit Asset Management bought 2.5 lakh equity shares in BPL at Rs 41.4 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP acquired 9,05,271 equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 4.2 per share and Besseggen Infotech LLP bought 10 lakh shares in the company at same price, whereas Sainath Trading Company sold 13,88,634 equity shares in the company at same price.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 12, 2021

