Bulk deals | BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale offload stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance

Foreign portfolio investors BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Societe Generale on November 25 offloaded a 1.1 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance via open market transactions.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 23,59,500 equity shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 221.75 per share and Societe Generale offloaded 27,40,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 221.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage held a 1.56 percent stake and Societe Generale had 1.27 percent shareholding in Indiabulls Housing as of September 2021.

Among other bulk deals, American Funds Fundamental Investors acquired 26,27,271 equity shares or 1.78 percent of the total paid-up equity in SIS Limited, one of the leading security companies in India, at Rs 535 per share on the BSE.

Punjab National Bank sold 9,62,872 equity shares in GTL at Rs 15.6 per share on the NSE, while Lodha Chanchal Devi acquired 2 lakh equity shares in Aro Granite Industries at Rs 74.16 per share on the NSE.