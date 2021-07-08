MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | Bhanukumar Nahata sells one lakh shares in Pearl Polymers; Alpha Leon offloads 10 lakh shares in Uttam Galva

Vistra ITCL India has sold 3.28 lakh equity shares in Walchandnagar Industries at Rs 73.18 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investor Bhanukumar Mahalchand Nahata sold 1 lakh equity shares in Pearl Polymers at a price of Rs 18.75 on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Bhanukumar Nahata held 2.91 percent equity stake in the company as of June 2021.

Among bulk deals, Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP offloaded 10 lakh shares in Uttam Galva Steels at a price of Rs 3.85 per share.

Shruti Lodha sold 1.85 lakh equity shares in Asian Granito India at Rs 180.73 per share, and Niraj Rajnikant Shah acquired 90,000 equity shares in Ausom Enterprise at Rs 96.42 per share.

Gaurav Chandrakant Shah bought 1,54,141 equity shares in Bang Overseas at Rs 46.04 per equity share, while Dinero Finance & Investments sold 1,03,727 equity shares in IMP Powers at Rs 15.96 per share.

Vistra ITCL India sold 3.28 lakh equity shares in Walchandnagar Industries at Rs 73.18 per share on the NSE.

Close

Related stories

Image1872021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #Pearl Polymers
first published: Jul 8, 2021 11:08 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.