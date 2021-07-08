Bulk Deals | Bhanukumar Nahata sells one lakh shares in Pearl Polymers; Alpha Leon offloads 10 lakh shares in Uttam Galva

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investor Bhanukumar Mahalchand Nahata sold 1 lakh equity shares in Pearl Polymers at a price of Rs 18.75 on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. Bhanukumar Nahata held 2.91 percent equity stake in the company as of June 2021.

Among bulk deals, Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP offloaded 10 lakh shares in Uttam Galva Steels at a price of Rs 3.85 per share.

Shruti Lodha sold 1.85 lakh equity shares in Asian Granito India at Rs 180.73 per share, and Niraj Rajnikant Shah acquired 90,000 equity shares in Ausom Enterprise at Rs 96.42 per share.

Gaurav Chandrakant Shah bought 1,54,141 equity shares in Bang Overseas at Rs 46.04 per equity share, while Dinero Finance & Investments sold 1,03,727 equity shares in IMP Powers at Rs 15.96 per share.

Vistra ITCL India sold 3.28 lakh equity shares in Walchandnagar Industries at Rs 73.18 per share on the NSE.