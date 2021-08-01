MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | BC India offloads more shares in Himadri Speciality, Tata Sons arm picks major stake in Tejas Networks

Cascade Capital, which comes under public shareholding, held 17.64 percent or 1,65,13,184 equity shares in Tejas Networks as of June 2021.

August 01, 2021 / 10:24 PM IST
 
 
Private equity firm BC India Investments offloaded stake in Himadri Speciality Chemical in last four out of five days last week, selling additional 25 lakh shares in the company at Rs 52.5 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on July 30.

In the passing week, BC India sold total 1.25 crore equity shares or 2.98 percent of total paid up equity of Himadri Speciality. The private equity firm held 11.50 percent shareholding in the company as of June 2021.

Among other deals, investment management firm Sageone Investment Advisors LLP sold 15,85,101 equity shares in Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers at Rs 82.29 per share on the NSE.

Deutsche Bank AG sold 47.50 lakh equity shares in JCT, the leading manufacturer of textiles and filament yarn, at Rs 3.66 per share on the BSE.

Panatone Finvest, the subsidiary of Tata Sons, acquired 1,56,97,667 equity shares in Tejas Networks (or 16.77 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 257.99 per share, whereas investor Cascade Capital Management Mauritius sold 1.45 crore equity shares in the company (or 15.49 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 258 per share on the BSE.

Tejas Networks continued to lock in upper circuit after on July 29, Tata Sons decided to buy the company. It gained 40.5 percent in last seven straight sessions.

