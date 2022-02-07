Bulk Deals | Amansa Holdings offloads 8.68% stake in Shankara Building Products

All-in-all, Amansa Holdings Private Limited sold more than 19.84 lakh equity shares via four bulk deals on Monday. (Representative image)

Singapore-based investor Akash Prakash-owned Amansa Holdings on February 7 offloaded 8.68 percent equity stake in Shankara Building Products via open market transactions. However, the stock climbed 16.21 percent to close at Rs 576.75 on the BSE.

All-in-all, Amansa Holdings Private Limited sold more than 19.84 lakh equity shares via four bulk deals on Monday. The investment firm sold 4.65 lakh equity shares in the construction material retailer at Rs 556.13 per share and 7,51,412 shares at Rs 550.31 apiece on the NSE.

In addition, it sold 1.35 lakh shares at Rs 550.19 per share and 6,33,253 shares in the company at Rs 550.34 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Global Securities acquired 1,14,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 550 per share on the BSE, as per the bulk deals data.

As per the shareholding pattern of December 2021, Amansa Holdings Private Limited held 9.45 percent stake (or 21.59 lakh equity shares) in Shankara Building Products.

Among other deals, Quant Capital Holdings acquired 10,58,045 equity shares in Eros International Media at Rs 25.15 per share on the NSE. The stock rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 25.60.

Investor Siddappa Veerappa Hagaragi sold 10.7 lakh shares in Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 21.55 per share on the NSE. The stock gained 8.64 percent at Rs 23.90.