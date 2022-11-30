Bulk Deals | Alipay Singapore Holding offloads Rs 1,631.4 crore stake in Zomato, Ashish Kacholia picks 2% shares in Likhitha Infrastructure

Foreign investor Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd has offloaded shares worth Rs 1,631.4 crore in food delivery giant Zomato via open market transactions on November 30.

Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd has sold 26.28 crore shares in Zomato at an average price of Rs 62.06 per share as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

Alipay held a 6.7 percent stake or 55.89 crore shares in Zomato as of September 2022.

However, Camas Investments Pte Ltd, the subsidiary of Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek, picked 9.8 crore shares or 1.14 percent shareholding in the company at an average price of Rs 62 per share.

Zomato shares closed with 2.7 percent gains at Rs 65.25 on Wednesday.

Among other deals, Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) has sold shares in several companies via open market transactions. It offloaded Rs 1,771 crore worth of shares in ABB India, Bajaj Holdings, Tube Investments of India and Varun Beverages.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 10.9 lakh shares in ABB India at an average price of Rs 2,997.22 per share, and 5.83 lakh shares in Bajaj Holdings and Investments at an average price of Rs 6,266.25 per share. Also, it offloaded 17.35 lakh shares in Tube Investments of India at an average price of Rs 2,766.83 per share, and 48.06 lakh shares in Varun Beverages at an average price of Rs 1,245.01 per share. Easy Trip Planners shares corrected more than 5 percent to Rs 62.80 despite I-Shares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius Company picking over 1.1% stake in an online travel company. I-Shares bought 24.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 62.98 per share in Easy Trip Planners. Indian Hotels Company was also in action as there were a couple of deals taking place in the hotel company. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd A/C C Account purchased 94.74 lakh shares (0.66 percent shareholding) in the hotel company at an average price of Rs 321.77 per share, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 1.44 crore shares at an average price of Rs 321.47 per share. In addition, BNP Paribas Arbitrage have net sold 71.94 lakh shares in Indian Hotels at an average price of Rs 321.83 per share, against its holding in the company as of September 2022 was 1.49 crore shares (1.06%). The stock closed Wednesday's trade with 1.7 percent gains at Rs 321.65. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.97 lakh shares (2 percent stake) in Likhitha Infrastructure. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 386 per share. Himalaya Finance and Investment also bought 1.92 lakh shares in the infrastructure company at same price, however, promoter Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati offloaded 7.79 lakh shares or 3.95 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 386.88 per share. Mauritius-based hedge fund Hornbill Orchid India Fund sold 97,000 shares or 0.97 percent stake in B2C company Nureca at an average price of Rs 518.32 per share. Hornbill Orchid had held 1.44% stake (1.44 lakh shares) in the company as of September 2022. The stock corrected 4.6 percent to Rs 506. Capri Global Holdings bought 40 lakh shares in PC Jeweller at an average price of Rs 78.5 per share, which is equivalent to 0.86 percent shareholding, while the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation bought a 0.5 percent stake in TVS Motor Company. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd A/C C Account bought 24.69 lakh shares in two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor at an average price of Rs 1,047.81 per share. However, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 39.77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,046.69 per share.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

