Bulk Deals | Alipay Singapore Holding offloads Rs 1,631.4 crore stake in Zomato, Ashish Kacholia picks 2% shares in Likhitha Infrastructure

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Camas Investments Pte Ltd, the subsidiary of Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek, picked 9.8 crore shares or 1.14 percent shareholding in Zomato at an average price of Rs 62 per share.

Foreign investor Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd has offloaded shares worth Rs 1,631.4 crore in food delivery giant Zomato via open market transactions on November 30.

Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd has sold 26.28 crore shares in Zomato at an average price of Rs 62.06 per share as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

Alipay held a 6.7 percent stake or 55.89 crore shares in Zomato as of September 2022.

However, Camas Investments Pte Ltd, the subsidiary of Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek, picked 9.8 crore shares or 1.14 percent shareholding in the company at an average price of Rs 62 per share.

Zomato shares closed with 2.7 percent gains at Rs 65.25 on Wednesday.

Among other deals, Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) has sold shares in several companies via open market transactions. It offloaded Rs 1,771 crore worth of shares in ABB India, Bajaj Holdings, Tube Investments of India and Varun Beverages.