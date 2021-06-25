Bulk Deals | Abakkus picks 3.65% stake in DCM Shriram Industries, Enam buys 5% shares in Inox Wind Energy

Representative image

Ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Fund picked 3.65 per cent equity stake in DCM Shriram Industries, the diversified manufacturing company, while Enam Securities acquired 5 percent stake in Inox Wind Energy, on June 25.

Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Asset Manager LLP acquired 1,17,922 equity shares and Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 bought 5.18 lakh equity shares in DCM Shriram Industries at Rs 361 per equity share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

However, investors - Ruchit Bharat Patel sold 1,42,603 equity shares in DCM Shriram Industries at Rs 371 per share, Finquest Financial Solutions sold 2,38,129 equity shares at Rs 361 per share, and Minal Bharat Patel sold 3,97,032 shares at Rs 361.87 per share.

Minal Bharat Patel held 2.99 percent stake (or 5,19,818 equity shares), and Finquest Financial Solutions 1.43 percent shareholding (2,48,831 shares) in DCM Shriram Industries as of March 2021.

Among other deals, investment bank Enam Securities acquired 5,49,518 equity shares in Inox Wind Energy (or 5 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 276.2 per share. However, Meenu Mangal Jainbhanshali was the seller in this deal, offloading same number of shares at same price on the BSE.

Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund bought 1.4 lakh shares in non-banking finance company Dhanvarsha Finvest at Rs 799.99 per share on the BSE.

Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 3,41,241 equity shares in tea company Rossell India at Rs 145.2 per share on the NSE.

Investor Ajay Upadhyaya acquired 75,856 equity shares in Venus Remedies (0.6 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 348.2 per share on the NSE.