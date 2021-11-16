Bulk Deals | Abakkus picks 1.3% stake in TV Today, Pioneer Investment Fund buys 1% shares in Tanla Platforms

live bse live

Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 8 lakh equity shares in TV Today Network (or 1.34 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 345 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on November 16.

Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund was the seller in the above deal, selling those shares at same price on the BSE. Steinberg India was holding 4.78 percent stake in the company as of September 2021.

TV Today Network shares rallied 17 percent to close at Rs 402.50.

Pioneer Investment Fund bought 13.5 lakh equity shares in Tanla Platforms (or 0.99 percent stake) at Rs 1,200 per share, however, Banyan Investments sold 20,58,943 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,200.04 per share on the NSE. Tanla Platforms shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 1,325.95.

Among other deals, Param Capital acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in House of Pearl Fashions (Pearl Global Industries) at Rs 349.99 per share. However, Premier Investment Fund sold 1.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 350 per share on the NSE.

S V Investments bought 1 lakh equity shares in Intrasoft Technologies at Rs 188 per share on the NSE, while promoter Naig Pandoo Prabhakar sold 7,11,416 equity shares in Onelife Capital Advisors at Rs 18.6 per share on the NSE.

Investor Hemendra Mathradas Kothari sold 5,38,290 equity shares in Sonata Software at Rs 866.65 per share on the NSE, while HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5 lakh equity shares in Kirloskar Pneumatic at Rs 410.1 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Duru Sushil Shah sold 4.25 lakh equity shares in Metropolis Healthcare at Rs 3,142.72 per share on the BSE, while Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals at Rs 194.24 per share on the BSE.