 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bulk Deals | 10 investors offload 11.75% stake worth Rs 299 crore in Pricol

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

The shares of Pricol fell more than 4 percent to close at Rs 199 on the NSE, while Minda Corporation declined 4.6 percent to Rs 204.

Representative image.

Automotive components manufacturer Minda Corporation acquired a 15.7 percent stake in Pricol via open market transactions on February 17. The total value of the stake buy was nearly Rs 400 crore.

Minda has bought 1.91 crore equity shares in the automotive technology and precision-engineered solutions company via three block deals, of which 1.44 crore shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 209 per share, and another 46.49 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 208.93 per share.

"This is merely a financial investment without providing the company any special rights in Pricol other than the rights as a shareholder of Pricol Limited," Minda Corporation said in its filing to exchanges.

Sources had told CNBC-TV18 on February 16 that Minda Corp was looking to acquire over 15 percent stake in Pricol through a reverse book-building process.