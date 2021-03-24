Building a winning portfolio that can go 10 times in 10 years; Sonam Shrivastava of Wright Research explains how

Experts mostly advise retail investors to put in money into equity for long term. But, does long term mean they have to settle for low returns?

Not really, there’s definitely a way. Smallcase spoke to Sonam Shrivastava, founder and CEO of Wright Research, on how to construct a winning portfolio that can go 10x in 10 years.

A smallcase is a model portfolio of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios.

Smallcases are created by SEBI-registered professionals. Smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

Q) How do you make a portfolio that goes 10X in 10 years? By growing your portfolio at a compounded average growth rate of roughly 25% per year.

A) "Compounding is the 8th wonder of the world" and we do hear about it more than enough in financial publications. But, compounding your wealth consistently is the only answer if you want to realise your dreams of financial freedom.

Q) Can passive investing give you 25% CAGR?

A) The answer is no. In the last decade, even with a couple of major bull markets, the large-cap equity index would have given you a CAGR of less than 10%, bonds and gold would have given you a much lower return and mid-caps would have given the highest 12% CAGR.

Q) Will investing in specific sectors help?

A) FMCG, financial services and banks have given almost 15% returns in the last decade, but that's still far away from your 25% goal.

A) A 25% CAGR is not unheard of. We hear so many success stories from great small & medium-cap stock pickers who pick up multibaggers. We know expert trend followers who ride the bull wave and deliver exemplary returns.

We know proponents of quality stock picking who have delivered consistent compounding. There are many such themes or factors that outperform passive strategies.

As a quant researcher, I look at these unique ways of investing as "factor-based" investing strategies. Any portfolio's performance can be largely explained using well-known themes.

A portfolio has its outperformance coming from one or more of these factors - growth, quality, value, momentum, low volatility, dividend yield, small-cap premium, etc.

This is not something that is unheard of. NSE has been publishing well-known indices based on these themes for the last few years and they are increasingly gaining popularity in India.

Q) How do various factors perform in India?

A) At Wright Research, we do not use the NSE indices but create our own factor portfolios on these themes. So strictly based on our models (which have a proprietary element), the factor portfolios have given up to 20% returns in the last decade, with momentum, quality and low volatility factors leading the pack.

Q) Do all factors perform well at all times?

A) No they do not. While there are times like the recent past when there is no stopping the momentum factor, we have seen times when the low volatility, dividend yield or even value factor has outperformed the momentum factor.

So our answer to growing your wealth 10X in 10 years is to have a tactical combination of factors as your investing strategy.

If you can define rules that help invest in the appropriate factor at the appropriate times you can reach your wealth goals!

At Wright Research, we try to do this for our clients. We do this research and give the portfolio recommendation based on a combination of factors so that you do not have to take time out of your busy schedule and do this research.

Our multi-factor tactical portfolios combine a set of factors using a market regime-based model, we use some artificial intelligence techniques to forecast the market behaviour and tactically choose the factors to invest in based on that.

Q) What are Wright Multi-Factor Portfolios?

A) Using smallcase, we seamlessly offer these baskets of stocks to thousands of clients. Our clients using the smallcase platform have achieved 65%+ returns in the last 20 months with us.

We have risen with the market during the bull market post-March 2020 and we have also given much lower drawdowns than the market, as we have tight risk controls & we are very well diversified.

Balanced MFT - (Smaller Investments) smallcase by Wright Research

Our live and backtested results on smallcase looks something like this:

As investment advisors, we do not give any guarantees of returns or promise anything apart from our integrity in advising our clients.

But, we do firmly believe that there is a lot of merit in the investment philosophy meticulously explained above that runs in an unbiased data-driven fashion without any human discretion except for the research that goes into building these models.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.