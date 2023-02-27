 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buffett swears by share buybacks, calls critics economic illiterates

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Warren Buffett, touting share buybacks as immensely beneficial, termed critics economic illiterates or silver-tongued demagogues.

Warren Buffett that borrowing money is a way of trying to get rich a little faster but there are plenty of ways to get rich slowly and have a lot of fun while getting rich.

Billionaire Warren Buffett termed critics of share buybacks as economic illiterates or silver-tongued demagogues and said that buybacks benefit shareholders of a company that undertakes them.

“The math isn’t complicated: When the share count goes down, your interest in our many businesses goes up,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway.

Share buybacks have been controversial and many Wall Street critics and government officials have flagged concerns about them. The US government has also imposed a 1 percent excise tax on all buybacks by publicly listed companies.

Share buybacks of US companies have largely  been value-accretive to investors. Buffett's own participation in share buybacks of Coca Cola and American Express have been beneficial to Berkshire. "At Apple and Amex, repurchases increased Berkshire’s ownership a bit without any cost to us," Buffett wrote.