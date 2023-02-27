Buffett swears by share buybacks, calls critics economic illiterates

Billionaire Warren Buffett termed critics of share buybacks as economic illiterates or silver-tongued demagogues and said that buybacks benefit shareholders of a company that undertakes them.

“The math isn’t complicated: When the share count goes down, your interest in our many businesses goes up,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway.

Share buybacks have been controversial and many Wall Street critics and government officials have flagged concerns about them. The US government has also imposed a 1 percent excise tax on all buybacks by publicly listed companies.

Share buybacks of US companies have largely been value-accretive to investors. Buffett's own participation in share buybacks of Coca Cola and American Express have been beneficial to Berkshire. "At Apple and Amex, repurchases increased Berkshire’s ownership a bit without any cost to us," Buffett wrote.

Berkshire has also done several buyback exercises in recent years and spent $7.9 billion on buybacks in 2022 in buying back its own shares. This has been due to the company unable to find lucrative investment opportunities to deploy cash. In India, investors have squabbled over buybacks by new-age companies such as Paytm (One97 Communications). Paytm's buyback was seen as a desperate attempt to stem a bleeding stock instead of sharing idle cash with investors. That was because the company's buyback followed a follow-on public issue of shares amid a relentless fall in its market valuation.

In fact, investors have pointed out that share buybacks through open market route are discriminating among investors of a company. Moreover, they also provide a source of arbitrage in taxation. The capital markets regulator has revamped rules that restrict using the open market to conduct share buybacks. In India, share buybacks can be done through two routes: open market or tender. In the tender route, the company invites bids for its share buyback through a tender open for specified time whereby all shareholders are eligible to participate and offer shares to the company directly. In the open market route, investors can sell shares in the open market. The tender route offers a fixed price exit for all investors while the open market has no such requisite. Paytm's buyback offer was through the open market route. Buybacks are perceived as beneficial or detrimental depending on the financial performance of the company. For instance, buybacks by cash-rich profitable firms such as Infosys and TCS have been well received. But Paytm's efforts drew ire mainly because of the company's weak financials and quarterly losses. Buffett too has made the distinction on how buybacks are conducted by companies. "Just as surely, when a company overpays for repurchases, the continuing shareholders lose. At such times, gains flow only to the selling shareholders and to the friendly, but expensive, investment banker who recommended the foolish purchases," he wrote. He has touted buybacks as valuable in the case of companies that are value accretive to shareholders over a longer time. Buffett's disagreement is in terming all buybacks as bad, something that a bunch of investors have voiced recently.

