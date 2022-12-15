 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget-sensitive stocks | How to play these ahead of the D-Day?

Dipti Sharma
Dec 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Budget stocks are generally a ‘buy on rumour and sell on news’ play.

With 2023 in sight now, investors have started to focus on the upcoming Union budget for the next fiscal year.

There has been much talk about macro headwinds of slowing growth in the US and a likely recession in the UK and Europe, leading to a belief that market participants will parse Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech while analysing the budget.

“Even though over the years, major policy announcements have been issued outside of the budget speech, but considering that this will be the last full-year budget from current government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024, there are strong expectations built around it,” said Azeem Ahmad, head, PMS and principal officer, LIC Mutual Fund.

There is an expectation that the government will reiterate its focus on supporting growth in the domestic economy and a further thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Ahmad said infrastructure development, broad-based capital expenditure and manufacturing-led growth where the government is already focused remain the key areas.

“We believe that the government is going to continue its growth narrative from last year’s budget. India has perfect tailwinds to benefit from the re-globalisation shift. The sectors related to PLI (production-linked incentive schemes), infrastructure, logistics, renewables should get a boost from budget announcements,” said Divam Sharma, founder, Green Portfolio, a SEBI-registered portfolio management service p.