Budget proposals on these 5 broad themes could cheer market

The Union Budget, which will also be the first since the pandemic, has kept everyone from investors, industrialists, analysts to policymakers on toes.

In the lead-up to the premier event, the market has fallen over 4 percent after forming lifetime highs on January 21 when Sensex breached the 50,000 landmark and Nifty surpassed 14,700 for the first time.

The S&P BSE Sensex has fallen by 3000 points, while the Nifty50 breached 14,000 levels for the first time since January 4 on Wednesday.

Expectations are running high from the government to deliver a growth-oriented budget especially after the Finance Minister suggested that she will deliver a once in a century Budget.

Experts feel that not just growth, but the government has to stick to fiscal discipline as well. We can’t ignore the fact that benchmark indices might be trading near high valuations; hence, some any negative global or domestic trigger could fuel extended profit-taking.

“Indian markets are currently trading at high valuations going by historical standards. However, global interest rates have never in the past remained so low for so long and hence the past valuation criteria may need to be seen in the changed context,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Abundant liquidity and low-interest rates have kept FPIs pumping money in large sums in Indian markets. Having said that, in case we witness any negative trigger globally (in terms of fresh US policies on trade or geopolitics, other geopolitical troubles, China-related issues, inflation or interest rates starting to rise sustainably or Central Banks giving indications of an early end to monetary stimulus) or local negative trigger (Union Budget outcome, Q3 results or guidance, interest rate or inflation movement on the upside) we could see a correction in the markets,” he said.

Jasani further added that the quantum and the time of correction will depend on the trigger that causes this correction as well as whether more negative triggers happen after the first one.

Antique Stock Broking has highlight 5 broad theme which could cheer D-Street in the upcoming Budget 2021:

Fiscal Consolidation:

The brokerage firm expects the Government to focus on growth while sticking to fiscal discipline.