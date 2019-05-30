Budget to set the broad direction for Modi's economic priorities: Edelweiss

On 23 May, the Indian democracy unravelled what I think is one of the more mature electoral mandates in history. The key highlight was, of course, an overwhelming vote of confidence for Prime Minister Modi.

However, the underlying message was that India wants a strong decisive growth-oriented leader and is willing to compromise short-term gains for long-term positives.

The politics of appeasement and caste are a thing of the past. India chose meritocracy above everything else.

So, what does this mean for the economy and markets?

Markets for one love certainty and a majority government provides much-needed stability and promises big reforms, which is positive.

We should see continued domestic inflows backed by the shift in savings to financial assets. Foreign investors (FIIs) will also be encouraged to invest in India vis-à-vis other emerging markets.

Both of these factors augur well for Indian markets, though in the long run, markets movement is directed by earnings. That brings us to the second part of the discussion ‘the economy’.

Economy requires attention. Corporate spending is low, the effects of all structural reforms—GST, RERA, IBC—are slowly headed to fruition. We are past the initial teething issues, but the benefits are still to accrue.

Further, there is an urgent need to boost spending and for this, both a fiscal and monetary stimulus is warranted. At the same time, sector-specific resolutions like that in aviation, power, PSUs and NBFCs are essential.

Continued focus on infrastructure and disinvestment is another necessary policy decision. Having said that, the government has done a good job in maintaining fiscal prudence and taking the economy out from the ‘Fragile 5’ to the top of the EM table. Going ahead, India needs to consistently grow at 8-9 percent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is one of the most well respected central banks in the world. It has done a commendable job over the years, to maintain monetary harmony.

Now, however, with the inflation rates being in control, one could expect healthy rate cuts to spur the economy. This complemented with fiscal spending, can spur the growth in the economy.

On major structural reforms, one might have to wait till 2020—by the time the ruling party gets a majority in the Rajya Sabha. After that, long-awaited reforms like land acquisition, digitisation of land records and others can happen.

All of this will give a fillip to the ‘Make in India’ campaign to make India a manufacturing hub. This will also help in generating wide-scale jobs for the youth, which comprise ~50 percent of the population.

This is going to be one of the driving forces in India’s ascent to a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Another characteristic of this government is that it has out of the box ideas to old problems, so one cannot rule that out.

Something, like divesting stake in large conglomerates to fund the Ayushman Bharat scheme—the largest healthcare welfare scheme could be one such example.

Among the other changes, we could look at an overhaul in the Income Tax Act. The task force for revamping the same is due to submit its report by May 31, this could lead to simplification and keeping tax burden unchanged on the middle-income strata.

The success of last mile delivery of welfare schemes is also evident from the mandate. This is an area where the focus will remain unchanged.

The main near-term event to watch out for is the Budget which could set the broad direction for the priorities for the economy.

In all, the verdict of the general election is a landmark one, re-imposing the faith of 1.3 billion Indians in a strong leader. The aspirations of India are at an all-time high and Narendra Modi is the best man for making those a reality.

The author is Co-Head, Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.