Budget focused on economically weak to gain popularity ahead of polls: EA Sundaram

EA Sundaram

In an election year, the Budget has expectedly focused on the economically weaker and lower middle-class population with schemes targeted to gain popularity ahead of elections.

Under the newly announced PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi, farmers owning up to 2 hectares of land will get Rs 6,000 per annum through direct bank transfers in three instalments, which would be fully financed by the Central government.

-The limit for farm loan waiver has been doubled to 8 percent

-All farmers hit by natural calamities will get interest subvention of 5 percent. New department of fisheries has been created.

Salaried middle class

-Standard deduction increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000-Exemption of tax on second self-occupied house-Ceiling Limit of TDS for bank deposits increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000-Income tax exemption until a limit of Rs 5,00,000 per annum

-Tax benefit u/s 54 increased from one residential house to two houses

Other announcements

Pension scheme for workers (with a contribution of Rs 100 per month) that guarantees a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after reaching the age of 60.

What is not clear however, is the time horizon of how long the worker is supposed to contribute to this scheme.

-Within 2 years, income tax assessment would be done electronically-IT returns processing in 24 hours

-GST rates reduced for home buyers

Specific announcements and their impact

Sector-wise analysis

Banking

Auto

NBFCs

Consumer Sector

Infrastructure/Realty

Capital goods and electricals

The author is CIO – Equities at DHFL Pramerica MF

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.