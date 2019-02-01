Budget focused on economically weak to gain popularity ahead of polls: EA Sundaram

Under the newly announced PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi, farmers owning up to 2 hectares of land will get Rs 6,000 per annum
In an election year, the Budget has expectedly focused on the economically weaker and lower middle-class population with schemes targeted to gain popularity ahead of elections.Relief for the farmers
Under the newly announced PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi, farmers owning up to 2 hectares of land will get Rs 6,000 per annum through direct bank transfers in three instalments, which would be fully financed by the Central government.
-All farmers hit by natural calamities will get interest subvention of 5 percent. New department of fisheries has been created.
Salaried middle class-Standard deduction increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000
-Exemption of tax on second self-occupied house
-Ceiling Limit of TDS for bank deposits increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000
-Income tax exemption until a limit of Rs 5,00,000 per annum
-Tax benefit u/s 54 increased from one residential house to two houses
Other announcements
Pension scheme for workers (with a contribution of Rs 100 per month) that guarantees a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after reaching the age of 60.
What is not clear however, is the time horizon of how long the worker is supposed to contribute to this scheme.-Within 2 years, income tax assessment would be done electronically
-IT returns processing in 24 hours
-GST rates reduced for home buyers
Specific announcements and their impact
Sector-wise analysis
Banking
Auto
NBFCs
Consumer Sector
Infrastructure/Realty
Capital goods and electricals
