Budget day snapshot: Bears dominated D-Street in last 6 out of 10 years

With less than 24 hours to go for the Interim Budget, investors should brace for volatility on D-Street on Friday.

Last 10 years' data for Budget Day suggests that bears have dominated D-Street in the past 6 out of the 10 years. In 2009, Sensex fell nearly 6 percent, followed by 2013 when it fell 1.5 percent, and in 2012, 2016, 2014, and 2018 it slipped less than 1 percent.

On the other hand, Sensex rose only in 4 out of the last 10 years on the Budget day.

Piyush Goel, who has been given the temporary charge of the finance ministry, will present the Interim Budget on February 1. This is the last chance for the Modi government to woo investors as well as the people of India before the Assembly elections. It looks like stars are aligned for some populist measure from the govt. in the interim Budget.

"Populist measures are likely but it will depend on the quantum and execution of measures. This government has been prudent and fiscal prudence has been the hallmark of this government’s measures,” Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research, Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We believe there will some populist measures but may not derail the government’s finances significantly. Top budget picks include stocks like HUL, ITC, Dabur, Colgate, and Escorts- all plays associated with the rural theme are likely to be in focus,” he said.

One big number which D-Street will be watching is the fiscal deficit target which the government is likely to miss for FY19, but that should not result in a big negative move on D-Street because most of it is factored in, suggest experts.

“In the first 8 months, itself Government has reached 115 percent of the full-year target. So now meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent could be a big challenge for the government because of the shortfall in revenue collection, slowing industrial output and rising government spending,” VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“A fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent, though higher than the 3.3 percent budgeted will go down well with the markets largely because it is already priced in. Even last year, that was the case. And this is an election year, so how the markets react to such a fiscal deficit beyond the 3.5 percent mark, will be a function of what the Government does with the money,” he explained.

This is also the last Budget of the current government before the polls begin later in the year.

A snapshot of returns since Budget 2014 (the first one presented by the Modi government) shows that small & midcap stocks in the consumption and agri space created tremendous wealth for investors.

As many as 179 stocks in the BSE-500 index rose 100-1,400 percent since July 10, 2014. The list includes Indiabulls Ventures, HEG, Bajaj Finance, Avanti Feeds, Aarti Industries, Phillips Carbon Black, Tata Metaliks and Graphite India.

The agriculture theme is likely to hog the limelight in 2019 as well, suggest experts. The focus will continue to be on boosting the rural economy, employment generation, and increasing agriculture income.