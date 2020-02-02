Budget cheers foreign investors, but is new tax regime enough to revive consumption demand?

Tax exemption for Sovereign Wealth Funds on their investments in sectors like infrastructure and raising the FPI limit in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent will be beneficial to the foreign investors, Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: What are your thoughts on Budget. Will it boost consumption?

A) The budget mainly focused on the new tax regime for boosting consumption. However, it needs to be looked into whether it is enough for reviving the consumption demand. The new tax slab could be availed by only those who do not avail of any exemptions or deductions. In such a scenario, the beneficiaries of the new tax regime would be less, and an injection of Rs 40,000 crore to the economy won't materialise.

Q: Do you think the budget has given more leeway to overseas investors to pump in more money into India?

A) There are various announcements in the budget for the foreign investors to cheer about. The abolishment of DDT will benefit foreign investors in a great way. Tax exemption for Sovereign Wealth Funds on their investments in sectors like infrastructure and raising the FPI limit in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent will be beneficial to the foreign investors.

Q: What are the major Budget positives that market ignored and what are the things that dampened investors' mood?

A) The market expected a stimulus package from the government to turn around the slowing economy, and it didn't materialise. The consumption revival through the new tax regime is also sceptical. LTCG didn't get any mention in the budget that dampened the mood of the market.

Q: Do you think the 3.5 percent FY21 fiscal deficit target set by the government looks achievable?

A) The budget didn't go overboard on fiscal deficit and pegged it at 3.5 percent, which is a positive aspect. However, what needs to be looked into is whether the target is achievable or will there be a fiscal slippage in FY21 also.

Q: Do you think the government will be able to achieve its Rs 2.1 lakh crore divestment target though LIC IPO, IDBI stake sale?

A) The IPO of LIC will help the government in garnering resources. However, the disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore looks ambitious. The actual realisation for FY20 to date is only around Rs 18,000 crore. The target for FY20 was also revised to Rs 65,000 crore from Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Q: What should be the role of RBI after this Budget?

A) It could be said that RBI's hands are tied in the wake of rising inflation. There is no expectation of a rate cut from RBI in February.