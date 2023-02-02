 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023 largely gets thumbs up from market veterans; how experts reacted

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Union Budget 2023: Here is how some of the market veterans reacted to the fiscal roadmap laid down by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which is also the final full-year budget of the Narendra Modi government before it seeks re-election next year.

Sitharaman's fiscal roadmap largely received a thumbs up from the market veterans. Here are some of the reactions from the experts:

Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP: "I think as far as the budget is concerned, it was quite a good budget. At least for a brief period of time, it gave us a lot of smile. The finance minister did everything she could do in terms of laying the growth roadmap. So, no complaints from the budget."

Also Read | Budget 2023 Analysis LIVE: Fineprint of all Budget proposals announced by FM Sitharaman