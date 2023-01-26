 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Infra-push and pro-growth to remain Government’s approach

Dipti Sharma
Jan 26, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Capital expenditure may be flat in the Budget for FY 2024, experts say, mainly because of concerns over the mounting debt levels of NHAI

The government’s ambition of making India a global manufacturing hub has led to an increased focus on the core and emerging sectors by promoting ease of doing business and measures to upgrade public works and boost digitization.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reaffirm the government’s commitment to boosting growth by focusing on infrastructure creation and manufacturing in the budget for FY 2024 she will present on February 1.

But road-related capital expenditure may stay flat, experts say, citing concerns over the growing debt of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Last year saw earnings upgrades and robust order flows for most industrial companies, wrote financial services firm Jefferies in a note to clients. Although order flow growth may slow in 2023, operating leverage should continue to surprise, it added.

“Power T&D (Transmission and Distribution), Railways, Data Centres, Logistics, PLI (Production-Linked Incentive schemes) and Metals are the sub-segments we are more positive on,” Jefferies wrote.