    Budget 2023: Higher road capex puts EPC companies in spotlight

    Apart from railways, roads and highways saw a large jump in allocation in the Union Budget 2023-24.

    Dipti Sharma
    February 03, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
    So far, NHAI InvIT has raised more than Rs 10,200 crore from foreign and Indian institutional investors up to December 2022, the Economic Survey 2023 said. (Representative image)

    The government proposed to increase capital expenditure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24 to drive rail, road, defence, housing, water and metro projects.

    “Capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on February 1.

    Market participants said the higher capex allocation will increase order inflows in sectors such as power transmission and distribution, water, railways and roads.

