Budget 2023: Govt can allocate more to infra as it scales back COVID-19 subsidies: Raamdeo Agrawal

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

The Budget 2023 should only fine-tune long-term capital gains tax and not anything extensive. Also, the Budget could give some relief on the cheaper or mass consumption items. That could do some magic, says Agrawal

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Union Budget 2023 isn’t expected to be a big-bang event but the government could spend more towards infrastructure, especially as it cuts down subsidy related to COVID-19 stress, chiefly food bills, which form 60-70 percent of the spend, said Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in an interview to Moneycontrol.

While the government continues to eye economic growth of 7-8 percent, he doesn’t expect the government to tinker with direct taxes or remove long-term capital gains (LTCG), as a stable tax rate regime fosters a healthy investment climate in the country. Edited excerpts of the conversation:

The Budget 2023-24 comes in the background of fear of global recession, slowing economy and rate hikes. What are your expectations? Where do you think the government will put its thrust?

I don't know what all budgetary proposals will be (there) because the Finance Minister’s hands are tied. There's not much because indirect taxes have gone to Goods and Services Tax (GST), and direct taxes are where the FM can play with the rates here and there. So, some proposals can come there, otherwise GST, they keep tinkering through the year. So, I don't expect much out there.

In direct taxes, I think it'll be not much … some proposals will be there but I don't think it will be significant for the players because they want to stabilise the economy, they want to grow the economy. So, what will be the growth boosters they will give, only time will tell. But I'm not expecting anything from the Budget in terms of any major changes in any aspect.

Some tinkering here and there, yes. But not (much), because they want growth to continue. The government's intention is to see a 7-8 percent growth. So, what they will do? Maybe they can allocate the infra spend a lot more because they can cut on subsidy now, broadly out of COVID-19 stress. Broadly, I would say. So, we can cut at least 60-70 percent of the COVID-19 spend by way of food subsidy in 2023-24 and put that money into infra.